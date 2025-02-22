Imphal, Feb 22 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday visited Kangpokpi and Senapati districts and reviewed the progress of development schemes, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

He also inaugurated Information Technology (IT) centres in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts.

In Kangpokpi district, the governor visited Presidency College and inaugurated an IT Centre on the college campus and interacted with college students. Bhalla then went to Kangpokpi district headquarters town where he chaired a review meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP) and other district officers, the statement said.

The governor enquired about the implementation of different schemes like - Jal Jeevan Mission, projects under New Development Bank (NDB), healthcare, and education under Nikshay Mitra, it said.

Bhalla also enquired about the progress of the ongoing national highway development projects with the NHIDCL officials, the statement said.

The governor also visited the Senapati district headquarters town and inaugurated an IT Centre in the Deputy Commissioner's office complex and chaired a review meeting with the DC, SP and other district officers..

He also enquired about the prevailing law and order situation and heard about the issues faced by the district administration..

In both districts, the governor also interacted with representatives of civil society organisations (CSOs) and heard their grievances. They also submitted memoranda to the governor, the statement added.

