New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday alleged that the Manipur government, in which the BJP was a partner, was "fully complicit" in the diversion of urea for poppy cultivation while farmers complained of its shortage.

"BJP's 'Vikas' in Manipur. Manipur is getting TWICE the supply of urea it needs and yet farmers complain of shortage!

"Why? Because urea is diverted to hill areas in Manipur, where poppy is being grown for opium in large areas in last 4 years. The State Government is fully complicit in this," he alleged on Twitter.

The senior Congress leader, who was in Manipur for a five-day visit, also wrote a comment in the visitors' book at the Imphal airport.

"Very nice to come to a non-Adani airport and hope it stays that way," he said in the book.

"Leaving Manipur after a productive five-day visit. Left a comment in the Visitors Book at the Imphal Airport," he tweeted, sharing his comments.

