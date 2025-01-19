Imphal, Jan 19 (PTI) The Manipur government declared a half-holiday on Monday as a mark of respect for legislator N Kayisii who passed away after a prolonged illness, a statement said.

Kayisii, the MLA of Tadubi in Senapati district, died on Saturday at 58.

"The governor of Manipur is pleased to declare half holiday on 20th January 2025 from 1 pm for all offices and educational institutions under the government of Manipur as a mark of respect to the memory of (Late) N Kayisii," the statement said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also condoled the death of Kayisii.

