Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) unveiled their new jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year.

Taking to their X, SRH, the 2024 IPL runners-up revealed a vibrant orange coloured jersey. Nitish Kumar Reddy, the franchise's young all-rounder, featured wearing the new jersey.

"FIRE NEVER LOOKED THIS FIERY Our official jersey for 2026 is here, Orange Army," posted SRH on their X.

In their previous season, SRH finished at sixth spot with six wins, seven losses and 13 points. One of their matches ended in a no result.

However, with Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Liam Livingstone among their key batters this time around, fans would be hoping to witness the fireworks of the highest quality from SRH batters. They would be hoping that the opening pair of Travis-Abhishek, known as 'TraviShek' will be back to their record-breaking ways and set new benchmarks in T20 cricket like the 2024 edition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad for IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Smaran Ravichandaran, Travis Head, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora (Rs 1.50 Cr), Shivang Kumar (Rs 30 lakh), Liam Livingstone (Rs 13 Cr), Jack Edwards (Rs 3 Cr), Amit Kumar (Rs30 lakh), Krains Fuletra (Rs 30 lakh), Sakib Hussain (Rs 30 lakh), Onkar Tarmale (Rs 30 lakh), Praful Hinge (Rs 30 lakh), Shivam Mavi (Rs 75 lakh). (ANI)

