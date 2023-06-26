New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The meeting assumes significance as Manipur is witnessing ethnic violence since last month.

Also Read | Air India Passenger Urinates, Defecates Inside Plane: Flyer Arrested for Defecating and Urinating on Mumbai-Delhi Flight.

Nearly 120 people have died and more than 3,000 sustained injuries since the violence erupted in the state on May 3 between Meitei and Kuki communities.

"Governor of Manipur called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office tweeted.

Also Read | MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Out at mbse.edu.in: Mizoram Board Declares Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)