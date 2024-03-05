Imphal, Mar 5 (PTI) The Manipur assembly has passed a bill that seeks to make renaming places without approval of the competent authority a punishable offence.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had moved the ‘The Manipur Names of Places Bill, 2024' in the assembly on Monday, and it was unanimously passed in the House.

Also Read | Rhea Kapoor Birthday: Most Stylish Pics of Bollywood’s Favourite Stylist!.

“The Manipur State Government is serious about protecting our history, cultural heritage and the legacy passed down by the ancestors and forefathers.

“We will not tolerate renaming and misusing names of places without consent and those guilty of the offence will be awarded with strict legal punishment,” Singh said in a post on X, after the bill was passed.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on Taking Oath As Prime Minister of Pakistan for Second Time.

According to the bill, a punishment of a maximum three-year jail term and a fine of Rs 3 lakh can be awarded to those found guilty of renaming villages/places without approval of the government.

Singh said as per the bill, a committee would be set up, which would be tasked with approving any change in names of places in the northeastern state.

The committee will also look into any change in names of hills, lakes, rivers, historical structures and medical institutions.

“There have been instances where Churachandpur has been addressed as Lamka and Kangpokpi as Kangui... this cannot be taken lightly,” the CM said in the assembly on Monday.

Singh said the state government had “already cancelled all new names given to places/villages, and such acts will no longer be allowed”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)