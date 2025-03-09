Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 9 (ANI): Meiti women from three localities in Thongju Assembly Constituency staged a sit-in protest at Thongju Bokul Makhong Village, urging Union Home Minister to restore peace in Manipur.

The protest, led by Meiti women, demanded an end to the state's two-year-long turmoil.

Also Read | Shivpuri Shocker: Second-Year BA Student Preparing for Recruitment in Army and Police Dies of Heart Attack While Chanting Hymns at Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

"Meiteis are a peace-loving community that demands the integrity and unity of the state. Many of the Village Volunteers came out to save the villages that were consistently under fire. However, after the Union Home Minister's directives, they have almost deposited the arms with the State Government, so the protestors urge the Government to arrest Village volunteers," said Elika Thongam, one of the protestors.

The protestors also urged the Centre to take immediate action against those who are involved in acts of terrorism. They also urged the Centre to take punitive action for the action of yesterday's incident for defying and not respecting the Union Home Minister's directive for opening free movement.

Also Read | Kathua Killings: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Orders Probe Into Killing of 3 Civilians; a Terror Act, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The Manipur Governor had requested the people of all the communities of the state to submit the looted weapons voluntarily and had already extended the deadline until March 6. However, despite the deadline being over, the people are surrendering their weapons in front of the local police stations and security camps.

As part of the search operations across Manipur, police recovered weapons, ammunition, explosives, and various military-grade equipment on Friday. These items were seized from several districts, including Imphal East, Jiribam, Ukhrul, and Tengnoupal, during security force operations on March 7, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)