Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 29 (ANI): Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved a remarkable engineering milestone with the successful completion of girder launching on the iconic Bridge No 164, popularly known as the Noney Bridge, in Manipur, an official statement said,

The Noney Bridge, an engineering marvel, is considered the world's tallest Railway pier bridge at 141 metres and is an integral part of the 111 km long Jiribam-Imphal Railway line project.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said in a press statement that the final span of the bridge was successfully erected recently, completing the launch of all eight spans of this monumental infrastructure project.

"This achievement marks a significant milestone in the construction of the bridge, which is not only an engineering marvel but also a vital link in the region's transport network. What sets this bridge apart globally is its record-breaking piers--P3 and P4--each rising to an astounding height of 141 metres, making them the tallest bridge piers in the world. The bridge comprises a configuration comprising steel spans arranged as 1x71.5m + 5x106m + 1x71.5m + 1x30m. This strategic design ensures both structural stability and the ability to withstand challenging terrain and environmental conditions, reinforcing the bridge's importance in enhancing regional connectivity and development," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that, designed to withstand complex geological and climatic challenges of the region, the bridge spans difficult hilly terrain and deep valleys, the styatement added.

"The successful completion of its superstructure launching reflects the dedication, innovation and engineering excellence of the teams involved, working tirelessly in one of the most challenging environments in India. The successful completion of launching work was made possible through meticulous planning, cutting-edge construction techniques and the dedication of the entire NFR team.

The Jiribam-Imphal new line railway project is one of the crucial connectivity projects for the North-eastern region. The section from Jiribam to Khongsang was already commissioned in September 2022. Spanning over 55.36 km, the Jiribam - Khongsang section currently operates regular goods train services to Khongsang carrying essential commodities. As the project further advances, the Khongsang - Noney (18.25 km) and the Noney - Imphal (37.02 km) sections are scheduled to be commissioned in the coming years. Upon completion, the Jiribam - Imphal railway line will transform connectivity in Manipur, driving economic growth and regional development," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said in the statement. (ANI)

