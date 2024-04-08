Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 8 (ANI): One 16th Assam Rifles Maram of Hengbung AR post vehicle on Monday knocked down a local resulting in his death, the press release from Imphal police stated.

At around 8:30 am, the truck of the Assam Rifles knocked down the victim identified as 21-year-old Mahaingam Horam of Tingsong Centre Village, the press release added.

The victim succumbed to his injury at the spot near the Srenapati District Council along NH- 02, under the police station & District Senapati, according to the press release.

The truck fled away towards the Mao side. The dead body has been deposited at Senapati District Hospital.

The victim's wife delivered a baby yesterday.

Upon learning that the vehicle belonged to Assam Rifles and they had fled away in a hit-and-run case, a mob came to the Police station.

Due to the swift action of the Senapati PS team, both vehicle and driver were detained at a naka by a police team.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

