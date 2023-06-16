Imphal, June 16: A mob allegedly torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal late Thursday night, confirmed the Manipur Government. Manipur Violence: Over 50,650 Displaced People Living in 350 Relief Camps, Says IPR Minister S Ranjan.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home." Manipur Violence: Government Extends Suspension of Internet Services for Ninth Time Till June 20 to Curb Spread of Rumours.

RK Ranjan Singh's House Set on Fire in Manipur:

#WATCH | Manipur: A mob torched Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh's residence at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday late night. https://t.co/zItifvGwoG pic.twitter.com/LWAWiJnRwc — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

Violence in Manipur:

At least two houses were set on fire by unknown miscreants in Imphal's New Checkon area earlier today. pic.twitter.com/09fYYELWKm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2023

Appealing for peace in the northeastern state, he said, "It is very sad to see what is happening in my home state . I will still continue to appeal for peace. Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)