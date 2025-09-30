Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Manipur Police stated that the overall law-and-order situation in the state remained normal over the past 24 hours, with several arrests made during search and combing operations conducted across various districts.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Manipur, Rajiv Singh, interacted with Medical Officers of the Manipur Police Battalions, appreciated their service, and discussed measures to improve medical facilities for personnel in battalions and districts.

Meanwhile, Security forces continued search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas. Intelligence-based combing operations were also conducted to target extortion and other criminal activities.

On Monday, security forces arrested three active insurgents from different districts.

According to a statement released by the Manipur police, an active cadre of the NRFM, identified as Naoshekpam Sanathoi Meitel Leichil (19) of Khoijuman Mayai Leikal, Bishnupur district, was arrested from his locality.

An active cadre of RPF/PLA, identified as Sanasam Sanatomba Singh, alias Naoton (54), of Kadangband Mayal Leikai, Imphal West district, was arrested near his residence under Lamsang Police Station. From his possession, forces recovered two INSAS LMG magazines, two camouflage helmets, five BP plates, four BP vests and one mobile phone.

An active cadre of KYKL, identified as Urikhinbam Premjit Singh (41) of Lamjao Mayai Leikai, Kakching district, was arrested from Paona Bazar. Police said he was involved in extortion from shops and the public in the valley area. A mobile handset and a bag containing Rs 3,280 were recovered from him, the statement added.

In a separate operation, two residents of Ngari Raidulomai Village, Maram Bazar, Senapati district, were arrested from Kwakta Terakhongshangbi under Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station in Bishnupur district. The accused were identified as T.S. Valleyrose (40) and T.T. Doveine Worthingla (37). From their possession, security forces seized 11 soap cases containing heroin powder weighing around 161 grams, two mobile phones and two Aadhaar cards, the statement said.

At Imphal Airport, two passengers were arrested with contraband cannabis weighing around 21.420 kg inside their luggage bags. They were identified as Laishram Vikash Singh (20) of Nagamapal Lamabam Leikal, Imphal West, and Ngangbam Nelson Meitei (19) of Takyel Kolom Leikal Takyel Mapal, Imphal West.

According to the statement, the Manipur Police issued 33 challans on Monday, collecting fines amounting to Rs 61,500. On September 28, tinted films were removed from four vehicles.

Meanwhile, the movement of 392 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 was ensured with strict security measures, including security convoys in sensitive stretches. A total of 114 checkpoints were installed across districts in the hills and valley, though no detentions were made.

The state police also made an appeal to the public not to believe in rumours or false videos.

"The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc. may be confirmed from the number 9233522822 of the Central Control Room. Uploading and circulation of fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences," the statement said.

"Further, appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately," Manipur police added in their statement. (ANI)

