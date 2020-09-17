Imphal, Sep 17 (PTI) Manipur Police arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the loot of Rs 1.15 crore from an SBI ATM in Churachandpur district, an officer said on Thursday.

The police arrested the three persons identified as V Thangkhanmuan, 40, K Somen Singh, 36 of Churachandpur district and K Brojen Singh, 40 of Imphal East district from Churachandpur district on Wednesday night and recovered Rs 20 lakh of the looted money, a police statement said.

On September 4 unidentified persons shot dead a man employed with a private agency to load cash in ATMs and looted Rs 1.15 crore from outside the SBI Churachandpur district main branch.

The three arrested persons are employees of a private company entrusted to load money in SBI ATMs, it said.

The statement said that the three arrested persons have been involved "in siphoning of ATM money since the past 5 years."

Further investigation is on, it added.

