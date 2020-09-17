New Delhi, September 17: Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday, ANI sources said. Shah was discharged from the hospital days after he was readmitted for medical check-up last week on September 13. Before this, Shah was readmitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from COVID-19 disease. Shah has been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. The Home Minister was discharged after testing negative on August 14.

On August 2, the 55-year-old leader, had tweeted saying that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Shah had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. According to an earlier statement by AIIMS, he was admitted to the hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches, days after his discharge. Amit Shah Health Update: Union Home Minister Admitted to AIIMS for a Complete Medical Checkup Ahead of Parliament Session, Say Doctors.

Here's the tweet:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (in file pic) discharged from AIIMS Delhi: Sources He was discharged from the hospital after post-COVID care on August 30 and was admitted again for a complete medical checkup on September 13. pic.twitter.com/TLxd7KUzVX — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

India remains the second worst hit nation after the US. The coronavirus tally in the country crossed 51-lakh mark on Thursday with a massive single day spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases mounted to 51,18,253 while the death toll mounted to 83,198.

