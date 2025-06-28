By Harshit Bhatia

Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], June 28 (ANI): In the mountainous region of Churachandpur in Manipur, tales of pride, sacrifice, and love for the nation resonate through the experiences of more than 10,000 Indian Army veterans who have honourably served the country. This district, inhabited by the Kuki-Zo tribe, has become a symbol of military bravery.

Among the most decorated is Subedar Major (Retd.) Kimkhankap, a Sena Medal awardee. Recalling his days in uniform, he said, "During my service, I was posted in Cambodia, and after returning, our unit was deployed in Kupwara district of Kashmir. During an infiltration attempt by three-four Pakistani militants, I was caught in an ambush. Using my training and determination, I engaged them and successfully neutralised the threat. For this act of bravery, I was awarded the Sena Medal by the Army Chief. I feel proud to have served my country."

Another veteran, Subedar Major (Retd.) G Nangsonthang stood firm during the 1999 Kargil War. Describing his experience on the frontlines, he shared, "After firing began from their side, we responded with a 7.62 LMG and put pressure on the enemy. After three nights of continuous firing, an agreement was reached between India and Pakistan. Along with securing that location, our regiment gave a strong and fitting response to Pakistan."

The ethos of military service is deeply ingrained in the identity of the Kuki-Zo and other hill tribes of Churachandpur. Their courage, discipline, and resilience make joining the armed forces a natural path, driven by cultural pride and a deep sense of national duty.

Subedar Major (Retd.) and Honorary Captain Hausuanmang, also a Sena Medal awardee, reflected on his desire to see more youth in uniform. "It is my heartfelt wish that as many young people as possible join the Army. Seeing them serve the nation would bring me great joy. I am proud to have served, and I have always had deep love and respect for the Indian Army."

The sentiment was echoed by Sepoy (Retd.) T Pumliankap Zou, who was honoured with the Mention-in-Dispatch Award. "Not everyone is honoured with an Army medal, which is why receiving the Mention-in-Dispatch Award means a lot to me. I'm truly proud of it. I believe the youth must join the Army, we should serve our country with dedication during our prime years," he said.

Their inspiring words and acts of courage have left a lasting legacy in Churachandpur, where a strong warrior spirit continues to guide the next generation. (ANI)

