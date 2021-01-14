Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 14 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh received the consignment of Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal on Wednesday.

The first phase of the coronavirus vaccination will begin in the state on January 16, along with the rest of the country.

Addressing mediapersons, the Chief Minister said, "We have got 54,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine which will be distributed to all district headquarters with one private hospital. And the vaccination drive will start on January 16."

Singh also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for timely distributing vaccine across the country and especially in Manipur.

The chief minister said the state has 39,991 health workers, who will receive the vaccine at 246 dedicated centres in phases. (ANI)

