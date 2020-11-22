Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 22 (ANI): Manipur reported 382 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of positive cases to 23,400, said the state government on Sunday.

According to the state government, a total of 20,018 people have been recovered so far with 205 recoveries reported in last 24 hours.

However, three people succumbed to the coronavirus taking the death toll to 236. The active cases stand at 3,146 with recovery rate at 85.54 per cent in the state.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally today reached 90,95,807 after 45,209 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

