Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 4 (ANI): Manipur reported 90 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases to 6,699, State Health Department said on Friday.

The total count of cases includes 35 deaths, 4,899 recoveries and 1,765 active cases.

With 83,341 new coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 count reached over 39.36 lakh on Friday.

The death toll has gone up to 68,472 with 1,096 more persons succumbing to the disease. (ANI)

