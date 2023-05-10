By Payal Mehta

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 10 (ANI): A week after violence broke out in the north-eastern state of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday paid a visit to two relief camps in the state capital Imphal.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty Casts Vote in Kantara Getup for 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections; Shares Pics from Udupi Polling Booth.

Biren went to the CRPF camp, Lamphel, Imphal West and a camp in Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal East.

Sources aware of the development said that the Chief Minister made a quiet visit to these camps and interacted with the people who have been in these camps since the violence without any prior intimation and minus any media or photography.

Also Read | Delhi: Pet Lovers Gate-Crash, Create Ruckus at Seminar on Stray Dog Menace at Constitution Club; Women Slap Each Other (Watch Video).

Top sources in the Manipur government said, "The chief minister spent close to 45 minutes in each camp. It is also further learnt that during his visit, he patiently listened to the concerns of those who were lodged in the camps and have been worried about the loss of lives and property due to the violence in the state."

The sources said that N Biren Singh assured the people of the state that his government is putting the best foot forward to ensure that normalcy returns at the earliest and also assured the people that perpetrators of the violence would be brought to the book.

To the people who expressed concern about the house being burnt and their livelihood being taken away, the chief minister said his government would do whatever is possible to ensure that their homes are rebuilt.

Students and other people who were stuck in Manipur have been evacuated by several neighbouring states including Meghalaya, Nagaland and Assam. Other states like Andhra and Telangana have also managed to evacuate their people from the violence-hit state.

On Wednesday morning, long queues were seen outside petrol, pumps and markets as curfew was relaxed.

The curfew was imposed on the May 3 after violence broke out in the state. The state government also clamped down on the use of the internet and mobile phones to curtail the spread of panic and false information.

Throughout this period, Biren Singh had multiple meetings via video conferencing with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top officials of the Home Ministry to assess the situation and centre sending paramilitary forces to the state.

As per the official figures, close to 60 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1,700 houses were burnt down during the violence that erupted on the May 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)