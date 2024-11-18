Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, the Manipur police on Sunday imposed a curfew in both districts of Imphal until further notice.

This comes after six people were found dead. Following the incident, the Manipur government suspended internet in seven districts.

The authorities have imposed a curfew in Imphal West and Imphal East in light of the recent tense situation here. Sparse movements of vehicles can be seen on the streets with deplotment of security personnel. The security has been tightened outside the Chief Minister Biren Singh's residence and Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing unrest in Manipur, which has led to the loss of five lives, widespread displacement of communities, and the destruction of ancestral properties.

In the release, it stated, "We strongly condemn the violence and urge all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue, reconciliation and peacebuilding efforts. The current situation is not only destabilizing for the people of Manipur but poses a serious threat to the harmony and security of the entire Northeastern region."

The committee urged the Union government to take immediate and decisive actions to restore law and order.

"The NPCC calls upon the Government of India to take immediate and decisive steps to restore Law and Order, address the underlying causes of the conflict, and ensure the safety and dignity of all citizens it is essential to provide adequate support for those affected, including displaced families, and to rebuild trust among the diverse communities present," the statement read.

The NPCC appealed to the people of Manipur to refrain from violence and work collectively towards unity and peace.

Manipur police officials have arrested 23 individuals who were part of the mob involved in the alleged "ransacking and arson of the houses," said Manipur Police on Sunday.

These individuals were arrested from Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts of the state. Additionally, the police officials have recovered one .32 pistol, seven rounds of SBBL, and eight mobile phones from their possession, the police said.

Amid the escalation in the state, a total curfew has been imposed in Imphal until further orders. Following this, the government immediately suspended Internet and mobile data services for two days.

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

