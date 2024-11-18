Mumbai, November 18: Amid the rise of the humanoid robots trend in the industry, Mukesh Ambani-backed Addverb Technologies Ltd. is on the verge of introducing its first-ever robot in 2025. The humanoid robots have been introduced by companies like Elon Musk's Tesla, Boston Dynamics, Agility Robotics, Figure AI and others. Chinese companies are also running in the race to introduce robots that help humanity do unimportant or time consuming tasks.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, entered the race of humanoid robots to take on the United States and China in the industry. Addverb Technologies Ltd.'s first humanoid robot will be introduced in 2025, announced the company's co-founder and CEO, Sangeet Kumar. He further said that humanoid robots would be able to perform tasks across industries such as fashion, retail, and energy. Tesla Releases Gen 2 Humanoid Robot-Inspired Tesla Bot Action Figure; Check Price and Features.

The report mentioned that Addverb CEO Sangeet Kumar only hinted at the possibility of what the robots could do without giving specific examples of the price. The Noida-based automation and robotics company already hinted about humanoid robots in September 2024. The startup has already initiated several solutions for company automation and created robots to help industries.

Currently, Mukesh Ambani backed Hanooman AI, launched by BharatGPT this year and has joined the race among other billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos to develop humanoid robots. Elon Musk recently unveiled the Robotaxis and Tesla Optimus during the "We, Robot" launch event and said that the humanoid robots would soon hit the market for people. ‘AI Is Advancing Insanely Fast’: Elon Musk Replies to Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff on Downloading Gemini Live and Using Voice Feature.

Elon Musk's Tesla is expected to launch the Optimus humanoid robots at around USD 20,000 to USD 25,000, and they will likely become common by 2040. Addverb CEO said that it would require "huge money" to build humanoids. He said his robots were ready to compete with the global companies in 2025 with the United States—and Europe and against China's government-subsidised humanoids.

