Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], February 22 (ANI): Members of the Zomi and Kuki communities in Manipur voluntarily surrendered 16 weapons and ammunition in Churachandpur district following an appeal by the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, said Assam Rifles in a statement.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla appealed to members of all communities to surrender looted police weapons and illegally held arms within seven days and warned that if the weapons were not surrendered, strict action would follow for possession of arms, added Assam Rifles statement on Thrusday.

Also Read | Karnataka Gang Rape Probe: Mother of 4 Endures Brutal Sexual and Physical Overnight Assault, Reveal Police Investigation.

Post this appeal, the Assam Rifles, along with the Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), State Intelligence Agencies, and State Administration, engaged with local Zomi and Kuki community leaders, addressed their security concerns, provided assurances of safety, and emphasised the positive impact of the region's de-weaponisation.

The engagement proved fruitful, as the community leaders volunteered to surrender a huge quantity of arms and ammunition as a stepping stone in the peace process, which has been the Central government's stance from the start.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at 5-Storey Residential Building in Marine Lines; No Injuries Reported (Watch Videos).

After discussions with the joint security forces and the state administration, the Zomi and Kuki community leaders engaged with the local population and brought the first lot of voluntarily surrendered weapons on 22 February 2025 at Tuibong Village, Churachandpur District, Manipur.

The voluntarily surrendered looted and illegal weapons and ammunition include a total of 16 weapons from the Zomi and Kuki communities in the presence of top-rank officials of Assam Rifles, CRPF, State Civil Administration, Police and State Intelligence Agencies of Churachandpur District.

Joint forces meticulously planned an all-encompassing effort to include Assam Rifles, police, state civil administration, CRPF, and state intelligence agencies. This will motivate other groups as well to further the peace process, inspiring and motivating youth to surrender arms and work towards a better future for the overall development of the region, thereby enabling the peace process to bring a halt to the ongoing conflict. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)