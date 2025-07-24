Imphal/Tamenglong [Manipur], July 24 (ANI): Manipur, where culture blooms and nature thrives, is also a land where women lead with strength and spirit. At the heart of Imphal beats Ima Keithel, Asia's largest all-women market -- a vibrant tapestry of resilience, enterprise, and the unstoppable spirit of empowered womanhood. Here, nearly 4,000 Imas, or mothers, from diverse faiths and tribes run their own stalls with pride and purpose. Their contribution to the state and society is truly commendable.

"All of us women come together and actively participate when it comes to issues concerning Manipur as a whole. We are not only contributing to the state's economy and supporting our families financially, but we also take part in important social and political matters. This involvement is not limited to just one district -- women from all districts and communities, including Muslims and tribal groups, come together. They bring their local products to this market, sell them to us at wholesale rates, and we, in turn, sell those items. It's a wonderful and effective system," says a vendor in Ima Market, Imphal.

"We want to bring peace. We all want to live together in harmony. Whether it's the Tangkhul, Naga, Kuki, or any other tribe in Manipur, we all wish to come together, work together, and live with love and unity," says another vendor from Ima Market.

Ima Market is thoughtfully divided into sections -- one bustling with fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, and everyday essentials, while another showcases the rich craftsmanship of Manipur through handwoven textiles, bamboo products, and traditional handicrafts.

For generations, women have proudly carried forward the legacy of running these shops. And it's not just in Imphal -- across Manipur, even in remote regions like Tamenglong, women-led markets such as the Rani Gaidinliu Market thrive. Though smaller in scale, they stand as powerful testaments to the unwavering spirit and full participation of women in the state's economy.

Meena Kumari, a shopkeeper in Tamenglong, says, "All the vendors here are women -- we all work together selling vegetables. This market is very old; it has existed since my parents' time. It's called Rani Market, named after the queen who once ruled this region."

When it comes to women's empowerment, Manipur stands as a shining example of strength born from struggle. Here, women have carved out a distinct identity, not just within their families, but across every sphere of society. From leading social movements to driving trade, running small-scale industries, and shaping the local economy, Manipuri women are at the forefront of change.

With courage, resilience, and vision, they are not only empowering themselves but also fuelling the progress and prosperity of the entire state. (ANI)

