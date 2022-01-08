Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named six policemen in its chargesheet for their alleged role in the death of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta.

Gupta, a property dealer and resident of Kanpur, was allegedly beaten to death by the police in a hotel in Gorakhpur during a late-night raid on September 28 last year.

The accused policemen, named in the chargesheet, were identified as SHO Jagat Narayan Singh, SI Akshay Kumar Mishra, SI Vijay Yadav, SI Rahul Dubey, head constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav and constable Prashant Kumar.

CBI submitted its chargesheet on Friday in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Lucknow.

CBI took over the case on November 2 last year. Initial FIR was registered at Ramgarh Tal Police Station in Gorakhpur on the complaint from the wife of Manish Gupta.

CBI stated that Manish Gupta checked in a hotel room of Gorakhpur on September 27, 2021. It was further mentioned in the chargesheet that on the intervening night of September 27 and 28 at about 12:00 am, the SHO, along with two Sub-Inspectors and three other police personnel, entered the room of the said hotel and started misbehaving with Manish Gupta.

It is alleged that on protest by Manish Gupta, police officers started beating him, resulting in grievous injuries which led to his death on spot.

Then, an FIR was registered under section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code and among other charges. (ANI)

