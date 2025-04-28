Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 28 (ANI): In the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi President and MLA MH Jawahirullah made several appeals to Chief Minister MK Stalin during the session. He began by appreciating the hard work of police officers, especially those who stand in the hot sun to manage traffic and maintain law and order. He offered a "royal salute" to the police personnel for their dedication.

He also praised Chief Minister Stalin for trying his best to prevent hatred and division in society. He said that the CM always steps in to stop those who try to spread hate and create divisions among people.

Jawahirullah raised concerns about the recruitment process in the Tamil Nadu Police Department. He said that despite reservations being in place, many Muslim youths are rejected from joining the police force because they are just a few inches shorter than the height requirement. He requested the Chief Minister to consider giving them height relaxation, similar to the benefits given to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The MLA also appealed for the release of Muslim prisoners who have been in jail for a long time. He stressed the need for passport verification to be done at the applicant's home itself to make the process easier and more transparent.

Jawahirullah said that "history cheaters" and financial criminals should be dealt with strictly, and to do this, the Economic Offences Wing in Tamil Nadu should be strengthened. He added that the Police Complaint Authority should meet regularly and ensure people's complaints are addressed properly.

He spoke about various protests that took place in Tamil Nadu, including those against the Sterlite plant, Kudankulam nuclear power project, hydrocarbon projects, and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Although many cases related to these protests have been withdrawn, he pointed out that some are still pending. He urged the Chief Minister to withdraw the remaining cases, especially those related to CAA protests, as some people are still facing legal troubles because of them.

He further said that all CCTV cameras in police stations must function properly to ensure accountability. He also requested that autopsy certificates be given to families without any delay, especially in sensitive cases.

Jawahirullah also spoke about political unity. He said that while some say alliance and policy are two different things, in Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance follows both alliance and shared policy goals. He confirmed that his party, MDMK, will support Chief Minister MK Stalin to become Chief Minister again in the 2026 state elections. (ANI)

