New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) As former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away, veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Thursday said while his life and work will be celebrated principally for his economic reforms, as the PM he contributed more to bringing equilibrium in India-Pakistan relations than any PM before or since.

"A great and good man has gone," Aiyar told PTI after Singh's demise.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

"While his life and work will be celebrated principally for his economic reforms, as PM he contributed more to bringing equilibrium in India-Pakistan relations than any PM before or since," Aiyar said.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in a critical condition.

An AIIMS bulletin said "he was treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26.

