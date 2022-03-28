New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Par Tapi Narmada river-linking project in Gujarat was started by Manmohan Singh's government and was not Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) pilot project, said BJP MP from Navsari C R Patil on Monday.

The BJP leader hit out at the Congress saying that they are misleading the tribal people.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Illegally Confines, Rapes Woman For 4 Months With Help of Family Members in Kheda; Booked.

Two states - Maharashtra and Gujarat - are involved in the project, Patil said adding that both are not in agreement with going forward with this project.

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Par Tapi Narmada river-linking project in the budget. She had given her approval to work on the project. But the first condition is that those states involved must agree with it. However, Maharashtra and Gujarat both refused to give permission," Patil said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Urges 17 Chief Ministers To Jointly Urge Centre To Continue GST Compensation.

"Congress people are trying to mislead the tribal people. They do not tell that this scheme was started during the time when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister. BJP did not bring this project," the BJP leader added.

Reiterating that the Gujarat government is against the project, Patil said, "Not a single penny has been allocated for it in the state budget."

"Any Congress leader or any Prime Minister has not done the amount of work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the tribals," Patil said and assured that under the leadership of the BJP, the interests of the tribals will not be hurt. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)