Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has more number of vehicles in his cavalcade than his predecessors Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh, claimed Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Bajwa, citing a Right to Information Act reply, claimed that CM Mann has 42 cars in his cavalcade – more than what were deployed with Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh.

“Shocking revelation- CM Badal had 33 vehicles when he was CM from 2007-17 in his cavalcade & there was no change in number of vehicles when Captain Amarinder S became the CM but it has been revealed through RTI that CM Mann ‘The so called Aam Aadmi' has 42 cars in his cavalcade,” Bajwa said in a tweet.

He also posted the reply which he claimed to have procured through an RTI he filed.

Later in a statement, Bajwa claimed that in the first tenure of Parkash Singh Badal as chief minister – from March 31, 2007, to March 30, 2012 – the number of cars provided to the CM by the state transport corporation was 33.

In his second term – from March 31, 2012, to March 30, 2017 – Badal had the same number of cars in his cavalcade, said Bajwa.

Similarly, Amarinder Singh as chief minister had 33 vehicles in his cavalcade till the end of his term in September 19, 2021.

From September 20, 2021, to March 16, 2022, Charanjit Singh Channi as CM had 39 cars in his convoy, getting six more vehicles, claimed Bajwa while quoting the RTI reply furnished by the state transport commissioner office.

Bajwa said, "There has been a self-contradiction between what Bhagwant Mann used to preach, before becoming the CM, and what he practices, after becoming the CM.”

“Bhagwant Mann used to blast the ruling party over such issues when he was an MP from Sangrur,” he said.

“Would Bhagwant Mann mind letting the citizens of Punjab know how this big convoy of vehicles serves the purpose? Why does he spend taxpayers' money so recklessly? How can he afford to have such a huge cavalcade now?” he asked.

