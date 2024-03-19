Ferozepur (Punjab), Mar 19 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday attacked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying he has achieved the unique distinction of being the "worst CM" of Punjab.

Mann has not only "bankrupted the state but has also looted its resources" on the orders of his Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Badal alleged while addressing a congregation during his "Punjab Bachao Yatra".

The chief minister had "looted" Punjab's treasuries to fill the coffers of the AAP and spread the reach of the AAP in other states, the SAD chief said.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is forcing Mann to do this to retain his chair and Mann is behaving like a puppet and is unmindful of the welfare of Punjab and Punjabis," he said.

Challenging Chief Minister Mann to disclose one development work which had been conducted during the two-year tenure of the AAP government in Punjab, Badal said forget creating any infrastructure, even basic civil facilities are being denied to the people.

He said all social welfare benefits had been curtailed, put on hold or scrapped.

Mann has "achieved the unique distinction of being the worst CM of Punjab", Badal said and urged the people to unite to rid the state of the "looters from Delhi".

