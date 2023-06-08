New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was found dead inside a car in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep Kumar Jha, a resident of West Vinod Nagar. He worked with an IT company in Bengaluru, they said.

A PCR call was received around 1:30 pm that a man's body had been found in a car parked in the East Vinod Nagar area since last evening, a senior police officer said.

One syringe and three needles were recovered from the car, the officer said.

Prime facie, the man died due to an overdose of an intoxicant. The body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination, the police said.

