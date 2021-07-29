Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare with the President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photos/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Anupriya Patel met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

After a reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet, Anupriya Patel took oath as the Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry on July 7 while Mansukh Mandaviya took charge of Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Chemicals and Fertilizers.

"Today, I met President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, sought his guidance on various subjects and also took his blessings. There is much to be learned from his vision and experience," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

