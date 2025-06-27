Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI) Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired the 196th meeting of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

According to an official release, the Corporation deliberated and approved several key agenda items aimed at enhancing ESIC's operational reach, infrastructure, and healthcare delivery.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation has approved the re-launch of SPREE (Scheme to Promote Registration of Employers, Employees) with the objective of expanding ESI coverage across the country.

Originally introduced in 2016, the scheme successfully facilitated the registration of over 88,000 employers and 1.02 crore employees.

The renewed SPREE will be open from July 1 to December 31, offering a one-time opportunity for unregistered employers and left-out workers--including contractual and temporary staff--to enroll under the ESI Act.

Under the scheme, employers registering during this period will be treated as covered from the date of registration or as declared by them, while newly registered employees will be covered from their respective dates of registration.

By focusing on voluntary compliance rather than penalization, the scheme will seek to ease the litigation burden, encourage formal registration, and foster improved engagement and goodwill among stakeholders.

The ESI Corporation has approved the Amnesty Scheme - 2025, a one-time dispute resolution window from October 1 to September 30, 2026 aimed at reducing litigation and promoting compliance under the ESI Act.

For the first time, disputes along with cases involving damages and interest regarding coverage are included. Regional Directors have been empowered to withdraw cases where contributions and interest have been paid, and also to withdraw cases filed against insured persons over five years ago where no notices were issued.

The scheme aims to reduce the number of litigations by providing a mechanism for the resolution of disputes outside the court, offering employers an opportunity to come forward for a mutual settlement to promote ease of doing business, and earn the goodwill of all stakeholders.

ESI Corporation has decided to simplify its damages framework by replacing the earlier framework of graded rates in favour of straightforward fixed rate.

Further, the maximum rate of damage in the earlier framework was 25 per cent per annum, which has now been reduced to 1 per cent for every month on the amount payable by the employer. This change will promote compliance, minimize disputes and foster a more conducive regulatory environment.

The Corporation approved the proposal to delegate powers to the Director General, ESIC, to grant relaxation in submission of applications beyond the 12-month limit from the date of job loss under RGSKY on case-to-case basis.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation has considered and approved the Revised AYUSH Policy of ESIC.

This policy focuses on integrating traditional systems of medicine such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy into the ESIC healthcare network.

The aim is to promote holistic, preventive, and wellness-oriented healthcare. It marks a strategic move to enhance the overall medical services provided to ESIC beneficiaries.

The Corporation has approved the engagement of Yoga therapists and Panchakarma technicians/attendants in ESIC hospitals.

The Corporation approved a pilot project to improve healthcare access for ESI beneficiaries by partnering with charitable hospitals in underserved areas.

These hospitals will provide comprehensive services--from OPD to emergency care--ensuring affordable, quality treatment while advancing ESIC's mission of social security and welfare. The pilot will be initiated in a few districts of the country.

The 196th meeting of the ESI Corporation was attended by Dola Sen, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), NK Premachandra, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Ashok Kumar Singh, Director General, ESIC, Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of the state governments, representatives of employers, employees and senior officers from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Govt of India and ESIC. (ANI)

