New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday deployed two teams of doctors from AIIMS Bhubaneswar in Balasore and Cuttack for providing assistance to train mishap victims.

"Two teams of doctors from @AIIMSBhubaneswr have been dispatched for Balasore and Cuttack to assist in relief operations at the rail accident site in Odisha. We are providing all required help and medical assistance to the victims of the tragic train accident to save precious lives," Mandaviya tweeted.

According to the latest updates from the South Eastern Railway, the death toll in the Odisha train accident involving two express trains and a goods train reached 261.

"As per the information received till now, there are 261 casualties. Injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," as per South Eastern Railway.

On Friday, Mandaviya stated that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been instructed to make plans for emergency, ICU, and OT beds and that all the physicians, nurses, and staff in the hospital have been directed to offer all possible assistance to those injured in the accident.

"AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been instructed to provide all possible help to the people injured in the accident while arrangements for emergency treatments, ICU and OT beds, doctors, nurses and staff have been made," he said.

The three-way accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station, Balasore district.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot on Saturday to supervise the rescue operation. Vaishnaw said that a detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted. The rail safety commissioner will conduct an independent inquiry, he added. (ANI)

