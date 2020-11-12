Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Some orthodox people do not allow widows to celebrate festivals, but due to the initiative of a social service organisation, several elderly widows lit earthen lamps at Keshi Ghat, Vrindavan, on Wednesday and infused some positivity to their lives ahead of Diwali.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the women were wearing masks and practising social distancing.

This year, this event was organised by a social service organisation, Sulabh International. Talking to the Vice-President of Sulabh International Vinita Verma, she said, "We plan to celebrate Diwali, Dusshera, Holi and several other festivals with these widowed women and infuse some positivity in their life. For the past eight years, we have been celebrating Deepawali with these widows and hope to continue the trend forward. "

She said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, Sulabh International has ensured to take adequate measures for the safety of the widows.

A widow said, "We are delighted to celebrate Deepawali this year. Due to COVID-19, the celebrations have been minimal. I have also made rangoli today."

Another widow said, "I have made Rangoli and lighted up diyas at Keshi Ghat today. I really enjoyed the festivities."

Many elderly women were seen wearing white coloured sarees and chanting prayers in chorus. (ANI)

