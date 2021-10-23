New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sah-Sarakaryavah (Joint General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale said that the Hindutva ideology is neither Left nor Right.

Speaking at the launch of a book written by RSS leader Ram Madhav on Friday, Hosabale said, "The world had gone to (the) Left or was forced to go Left and now the situation is such that (the) world is moving towards the Right so that it's at the Centre. That is what Hindutva is all about, neither Left nor Right."

The book is titled - The Hindutva Paradigm: Integral Humanism and the Quest for a Non-Western Worldview.

"I am from the RSS. We have never said in our discourse in the Sangh training camps that we are Rightist(s). Many of our ideas are like Leftist ideas and many definitely this so-called Rightist," the RSS leader said.

The RSS leader said that there is space for ideas of both sides, the Left and the Right since these are "human experiences."

He said, "There is no full stop in Indian tradition, calling it Left or Right are suitable for present-day geopolitics. The West and the East are not totally so, we have never in our discourse said we are Rightists. Many of our ideas as like Leftist ideas. The geographical or political divide is the East and the West that have blurred, dimmed and melted in the post-liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation."

"The West is not West totally and East is not totally East, Left is totally Left and the Right is not totally Right, " he added.

He cited examples of how Germany reunited with the fall of the Berlin Wall and how the USSR disintegrated and said: "Any forceful division or unification does not sustain, culture is the basis for that."

Hosabale further added that the Indian judicial system, which had taken cues from the British colonial system, is not relevant for the nation. (ANI)

