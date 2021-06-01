Giridih (Jharkhand), June 1 (PTI) A suspected Maoist leader, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, surrendered before the police here on Tuesday.

Nunuchand Mahto, who was the sub-zonal commander of the CPI (Maoist), was wanted in 72 cases of crime, Giridih Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Renu said at a press meet.

Mahto surrendered owing to pressure from the police and the CRPF, the SP said, adding that he would get benefits in line with the state government policy.

The surrendered extremist, on his part, requested other Maoists to give up arms.

