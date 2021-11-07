Kannur, Nov 7 (PTI) Maoist leader Murukeshan, wanted in a case related to weapons training at Edakkara in Kerala in 2017, was arrested on Sunday and handed over to the National Investigation Agency, police said.

He was apprehended during a raid, based on a tip off, they said.

"He is an accused in the 2017 Edakkara case registered by the NIA . He was known by various aliases, including Gautham and Murukeshan. The NIA will conduct further interrogation and investigation," Kannur city police commissioner R Illango told the media.

Police said he was also a messenger for various Maoists groups.

Two others were also taken into custody along with him, but they do not have any Maoist connection, police said.

