Latehar (Jharkhand), Feb 3 (PTI) The head of the banned outfit JSJMM, a Maoist splinter group, was arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday.

Jharkhand Sangharsh Jan Mukti Morcha (JSJMM) chief Rajesh Singh Kherwar alias Tula was apprehended from Cheero Chandwa area under the Chandwa Police Station limits and sent to jail on Monday, Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Gaurav said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Food Poisoning: Over 200 People Fall Ill in Shivpuri District After Consuming Food at 'Bhandara' Organised in Temple in Mamoni Kala Gram Panchayat.

A country-made revolver, two live cartridges and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, police said.

As many as 12 criminal cases have been registered against him in Chandwa, Balumath and Bishunpur police stations.

Also Read | Jaya Bachchan in Trouble: VHP Demands Samajwadi Party Leader Arrest Over 'Dead Bodies of Maha Kumbh Stampede Victims Thrown Into River' Claim.

The SP said that Kherwar had been associated with the banned organisation for over 13 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)