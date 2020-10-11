Hyderabad, Oct 11 (PTI): A local TRS party worker was killed by Maoists in Mulugu district of Telangana after he reportedly refused to give them money, police said on Sunday.

Six armed Maoists barged into the house of Maduri Bheemeshwara Rao, in his 40s, at Alubaka village late on Saturday night and stabbed him to death despite pleas from his wife to spare him, they said.

The Maoists demanded money towards party funds, but he refused, following which they killed him.

Rao was earning a living by by running a fertiliser shop in the village, a senior police police said.

Police suspect that the act was in retaliation for the recent killings of Maoists in encounters and to instill fear among the villagers. PTI

