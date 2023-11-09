New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday said that marginalization in the form of gender, caste, and disability often poses a barrier to the realization of rights.

"There is a clear indicator that marginalization, whether in the form of genders, marginalization in the form of caste, marginalization in the form of disability or marginalization in the form of the victims of violence, all too often poses a barrier to the realization of rights," CJI said while launching the National Commission of Women Mobile Application.

CJI was addressing a gathering on the occasion of Legal Services Day by the NCW and National Legal Services Authority in the national capital.

During the event, the NCW Mobile Application "Her Legal Guide" and Legal Awareness programme "Vidhan se Samadhan" for Women at the block level and NALSA's upgraded 15100 helpline were also launched.

CJI appreciated that the work which is being done by the National Commission for Women and NLSA for taking the reach of justice to the doorstep of people

On the occasion Chandrachud said, "The right to legal aid was not a given, at the birth of the Constitution. It came in, as we know, by the enactment of Article 39A by the institution of the statutory form to the legal aid movement. So very often, you find undertrials who come to you and say I have not been released for several weeks despite the grant of bail."

He further said that the real challenge is to use the transformative potential of democracy in a vast and diverse country.

"Variety of grievances come to us as a court of last resort. People who approach you with a sense of hope, who approach you with a feeling that there are institutions of governance that can perhaps move the way forward. We have excellent laws. The implementation of our laws is also done in good faith. But in a vast and diverse country, the real challenge is to use the transformative potential of a democracy," the CJI said. (ANI)

