New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO of Manorama Online, has been appointed chairperson of the Digital News Publishers' Association for two years, an official statement said on Friday.

Mathew, whose tenure begins on April 1, succeeds Tanmay Maheshwari, MD, Amar Ujala. Mathew served as vice-chairperson of the DNPA during Maheshwari's chairmanship, it said.

Puneet Gupt, COO of Times Internet, was made the new vice-chairman of the DNPA while Puneet Jain, CEO of Digital HT Media, continues as the treasurer, it said.

The DNPA decided to elevate Mathew as the chairperson at its recent annual meeting, where new officers were appointed to the DNPA board, the statement said.

"I am honoured to take on the role as chairperson of DNPA and contribute to the country's digital media landscape,” said Mathew.

“My main goal will be to amplify the scale, influence and durability of digital news media entities. An integral part of this vision is embracing Artificial Intelligence to augment our capabilities and drive transformative change.

"Additionally, I am committed to nurturing a culture of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity within our organisation, which will play a pivotal role in reshaping the media landscape," she said.

Manorama Online is the digital arm of Malayala Manorama, one of India's largest and oldest media houses, with operations in print, television, radio and digital properties.

The DNPA represents 18 media organisations and serves as a dynamic umbrella organisation for the digital wings of media businesses, including print and broadcasting. It has taken proactive action in recent years to ensure equality and fairness for all news publishers, the statement said.

“Having served as the DNPA chairman for two stimulating years, I was pleased to contribute to the endeavour of democratising India's digital news landscape. I am confident that Mariam Mathew will bring valuable insights to our shared mission,” Maheshwari said.

During Maheshwari's tenure as chairman, DNPA made a significant contribution to India's digital news media landscape. It successfully held several editions of the DNPA Dialogues and two editions of the DNPA Conclave and Awards, it said.

The DNPA is dedicated to promoting, supporting and protecting the growth of digital news publishers. It fosters friendly relations among its members and encourages cooperation among them to maximise mutual benefit.

While ensuring that its members deliver credible news, it protects them from unfair and unethical practices.

“Through events and activities, the DNPA seeks to safeguard the interests of India's digital news media houses. During Tanmay Maheshwari's tenure as chairman and under his guidance, we made significant strides in making India's digital news landscape increasingly equitable,” Sujata Gupta, secretary general of the DNPA, said.

The road ahead for digital news media was one of the topics discussed at various events organised by the DNPA. The organisation has also sought greater collaboration between Big Tech platforms and India's digital news media organisations.

The DNPA's efforts at democratising the digital news space come at a time when India's regulators, led by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, are seeking to bring fairness in how Big Tech platforms operate in the country. PTI

