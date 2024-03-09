New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The proceedings at the first edition of the Biannual Naval Commanders' Conference 2024 reviewed major operational, materiel, infrastructure, Logistics and personnel-related initiatives of the Indian Navy, said an official statement.

The first edition of the Biannual Naval Commanders' Conference 2024 was conducted from 05 to 08 March 2024. The Conference is an institutional forum that enables deliberations on important maritime security issues at the Military-Strategic level.

The inaugural session of the Conference was held onboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. Follow-on proceedings were conducted in New Delhi, in hybrid format, on 07 and 08 March 2024.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, presided over the inaugural session, with Chief of the Defence Staff, Defence Secretary and other senior MoD officials and Naval Commanders in attendance.

Commending the brave and prompt response by the Indian Navy to recent incidents and developments in West Asia and the adjoining seas, the Defence minister exhorted the Commanders to remain poised for operations across the spectrum of conflict.

He underscored the leadership role expected of the Indian Navy towards ensuring peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region. In addition, the Defence minister emphasised the importance of Tri-Services Jointness and Integration to favourably shape and influence the future battlespace.

The proceedings at New Delhi on 07-08 March 2024 included a review of major operational, materiel, infrastructure, Logistics and personnel-related initiatives. Besides, the senior naval leadership reviewed existing and plans, including capability enhancements in the island territories, to mitigate contemporary and future challenges in the maritime domain.

Service Chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force also engaged with the Naval Commanders, sharing their assessment of the operating environment, outlining readiness levels to defend national interests amidst prevailing and evolving security challenges; Numerous areas and domains to enhance Tri-Services synergy and cooperation.

On the sidelines of the conference, Naval Commanders also interacted with various 'Think Tanks' during a 'Sagar Manthan' event on 08 March 2024. The forum provided an opportunity to engage with MSMEs, innovators and Academia to deliberate ways, means and novel avenues to further Aatmanirbharta initiatives and enhance self-reliance in defence production. (ANI)

