Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday.

"A massive fire breaks out at Vallabh Bhavan State Secretariat in Bhopal. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited," the officials said.

Expressing concern over the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "It has come to my knowledge that a fire broke out on the third floor of the old building of Vallabh Bhavan. Based on the information received from the Collector, I told the CS to monitor it- that detailed information on the incident be gathered and I have also been told that the fire has been brought under control."

"We have issued directions to ensure that no such incident occurs again...I hope that no such incident occurs again...," the CM added.

Visuals show fumes of smoke coming out of the building.

Meanwhile, Harda firecracker factory blast victims ended their 16-day hunger strike on Friday after Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh met them, discussed their demands with MP CM Mohan Yadav on the phone and got assurances about compensation.

Singh discussed their demands with Chief Minister Yadav on the phone from the protest site and secured an assurance for compensation by March 16. Singh ended the protestors' strike by giving juice to the people.

On February 6, a massive fire broke out inside a firecracker factory located in the Bairagarh area of Harda district, which took the lives of 11 people and injured 173 others. (ANI)

