New Delhi, December 14: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Fatehpur Beri area of Delhi, fire officials said. The fire broke out in the late hours of Wednesday. Twenty fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused, officials said. Based on a preliminary investigation, the fire broke out due to an accident when some labourers were cooking dinner. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze At Warehouse in Fatehpur Beri, 20 Fire Trucks Rushed (Watch Video).

Delhi Fire

#WATCH | A massive fire breaks out at a warehouse in the Fatehpur Beri area of Delhi. 20 fire tenders present at the spot. More Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/X5rPwdR06R — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

The fire spread rapidly due to the wind. No one was injured in the incident, officials said. More details are awaited.

