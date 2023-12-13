A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area on Wednesday evening. Twenty fire tenders rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. No casualties have been reported, and officials have yet to find out what caused the fire. A video of the Delhi fire has surfaced on social media. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in a House in Greater Kailash Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Delhi Fire

#WATCH | A massive fire breaks out at a warehouse in the Fatehpur Beri area of Delhi. 20 fire tenders present at the spot. More Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/X5rPwdR06R — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)