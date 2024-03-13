Noida, March 13: A massive fire erupted in six dhabas and two shops located within the vicinity of the Bisrakh Police Station area in Greater Noida on Wednesday, according to the fire department.

The blaze erupted due to a short circuit. Ten fire tenders reached the spot and began the operation to bring the fire under control, said fire officials. Greater Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Few Dhabas in Bisrakh Police Station Area Due to Short Circuit (Watch Video).

Greater Noida Fire Video:

UP : ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट में गौड़ सिटी के पास 6 ढाबों, 2 दुकानों में आग लगी। फायर फाइटर्स ने आग पर काबू पाया। सभी दुकान–ढाबे सुबह के वक्त बंद पड़े थे। pic.twitter.com/aKXLsncbWs — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 13, 2024

"We received information about fire in a few dhabas in Gau City Circle. Fire service vehicles left for the spot. We found six dhabas and two shops on fire. Ten fire tenders are here. We have brought the fire under control, cooling operation is underway. There are no casualties or injuries in the incident," said CFO Pradeep Kumar.