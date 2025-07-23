Bhopal, Jul 23 (PTI) A master plan will soon be prepared for the development of villages with a population of more than 2,000 in Madhya Pradesh to make them model villages, state minister Prahlad Singh Patel has said.

Under the plan, in the first phase, five villages from as many divisions of the state have been selected, which will be developed as models, the panchayat and rural development minister told PTI Videos.

"The aim of the master plan is to develop villages with a population of more than 2,000 so that the flow of development reaches semi-urban areas," he said.

The effort is to identify such areas where change can be brought by implementing development, the minister said.

"Villages with a population of more than 2,000 have to be identified so that they can be developed as model villages," Patel said.

Under this scheme, five villages have been shortlisted from five divisions -- Parwalia in Indore, Chintaman Jawasia in Ujjain, Badarwas in Gwalior, Barman in Jabalpur and Madiadoh in Sagar, he said.

"These villages will be developed as models so that it will be easy to plan for other villages," he added.

