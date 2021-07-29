Mathura (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) The Mathura district administration in Uttar Pradesh has ordered a probe into the alleged demolition of a makeshift structure of worship, officials said on Thursday.

The structure in Kanshi Ram Colony of the district was allegedly set up on government land without permission.

"A probe has been ordered and action would be taken against the guilty," Mathura district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

He said a group of women and children had lodged a complaint about the demolition.

The district magistrate assured them of impartial probe and action against those who took the law into their own hands and demolished the structure.

