Mathura (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A car driver had a narrow escape when his vehicle was washed away by rainwater into Yamuna river here, an official said on Friday.

Due to very heavy rainfall a car and two motorcycles were washed away into Yamuna river in Swami Ghat area here, he said.

Alarmed by some people nearby, the car driver jumped out of the vehicle before it was washed away into the river, the official said.

The car and the two motorcycles submerged in the river will be fished out on Saturday, said Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma.

He said services of divers would be taken to locate the vehicles.

