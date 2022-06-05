Mathura, Jun 5 (PTI) A local Congress leader shot his wife dead and then committed suicide at their residence here on Sunday evening, police said.

Blood-stained bodies of general secretary of the city's Congress unit Nimai Pandit (42) and his wife were recovered from their bedroom.

Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said at the time of the incident, their three children were sleeping in an adjacent room.

On hearing the gunshots, they went to their parents' room and found them lying on the floor.

The children are in the age group of 12 to 16.

Singh said prima facie it seems that Nimai Pandit first fired three bullets at his wife and when he was assured that she is no more, he shot himself on the temple using his licensed pistol.

He added that Nimai Pandit was a silver jewellery trader but for the past three-four years, his business was not doing well. Their neighbours said he was going through a financial crisis for the past some time.

The SP said police are probing the case from all angles and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

