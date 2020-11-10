Mathura, Nov 10 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday admitted a revision plea against the police custody of three of the four people booked for sedition and other charges after their arrest on their way to the Hathras rape-murder victim's village last month.

Madhuban Dutt Chaturvedi, the counsel for the accused-- Atiqur Rahman, Aalam, Masood—said they challenged the jurisdiction of the CJM court, which granted their police custody in an order on November 4.

The plea has been filed in the court of District and Sessions Judge Sadhana Rani Thakur, who admitted the revision application.

Chaturvedi said the CJM court gave the order beyond its jurisdiction.

The next hearing into the plea is scheduled for November 27.

Meanwhile, the hearing into the bail plea of the three accused was transferred to the court of Additional Sessions Judge Mayur Jain, District Government Counsel (Crime) Shiv Ram Singh said.

He said the next hearing will take place on Wednesday.

